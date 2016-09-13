At the “Ack the Deck” sales/marketing boot camp over the weekend, Shane Decker spoke of his humble beginnings as a young, long-haired furniture salesman who was recruited by a local jeweler.

Trace

Shelton

—

Editor-in-Chief,

INSTORE.

You may have read well-known jewelry sales trainer Shane Decker’s powerful columns in INSTORE. You may have sat stunned as he challenged you during one of his famous seminars. But have you ever heard how Shane got his start in sales?

At the “Ack the Deck” sales/marketing boot camp over the weekend – which teamed Shane with marketing expert Jim Ackerman in front of 65 store owners and sales professionals – Shane told his audience about his humble beginnings as a young, long-haired furniture salesman who was recruited by a local jeweler.

After working in the jewelry store for about five months, Shane told his boss (the owner) that he was going to sell 100 1-carat diamonds by that December. This was back when the average size of an engagement ring diamond was a quarter-carat. The owner said he didn’t see how that was possible because 1-carat diamonds cost a lot of money. As Shane says, “He had a poverty-level mentality, even as the store owner.”

It took the store until March to get the 1-carat diamonds in, and that was part of the reason why Shane missed his goal: He sold 72 1-carat diamonds by Christmas. The following year, he raised his goal to 125 1-carat diamonds and began working on his graduate gemologist degree. He sold 100 1-carats, more than the rest of the sales team put together. The following year he hit 116 and was promoted to sales manager. Before he left, he topped out at 125 1-carat diamonds sold in a year. The most 1-carat diamonds he sold in a single day was 16.

At that point, Shane was visiting the JCK Show and was talking to a diamond dealer when a JCK Magazine editor walked over. The dealer asked the editor if he knew Shane, and the editor asked if he should. The diamond dealer replied, “Shane sells more diamonds over a carat at a little store in Kansas than all my other accounts combined.” The word began to get out, and pretty soon, Shane began sales training for other stores at the age of 27.

He says he owes his success to goal-setting. Because he set goals, he had to figure out ways to achieve them. That’s why he came up with his famous idea to write 10 closing lines every night for a year, resulting in 3,650 closing lines.

During the Ack The Deck seminar, Shane urged his listeners to also write 50 words or phrases that are not common to describing jewelry. Saying a diamond “sparkles” is about the dullest thing you could tell a customer, Shane says, because it’s so common and expected. A few of his suggestions for describing a diamond include:

“A rare marriage of fire and ice.”

“The epitome of nature.”

“A collision of fire and energy.”

“Mother Nature’s love affair with life.”

“The smallest pure form of transportable, negotiable wealth in the world.”

“Time’s only enemy.”

Selling a lot of diamonds starts with your attitude and beliefs, Shane says. He began each day expecting to sell every customer a 1-carat diamond. He says salespeople should assume that every client is a millionaire and can afford it. Let no selling opportunity go to waste; wow every client, whether they’re there for a watch battery or they’re “just looking” (or as Shane says, “just buying”).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus