Jim Ackerman outlines advertising secrets at the “Ack the Deck” conference.

Trace

Shelton

—

Editor-in-Chief,

INSTORE.

There are three ways to grow your business, says Jim Ackerman, president of Ascend Marketing: bring in more customers, have them spend more money while they’re in your store, and bring them in more often.

All advertising should be focused on achieving one or more of those goals.

At the “Ack the Deck” conference held on September 10-11 in Colorado Springs, CO, Ackerman outlined his system for helping jewelers to integrate a direct response line of thinking into their advertising efforts across all media.

“It’s a myth that you can buy top-of-mind awareness and that it will translate into purchase,” Ackerman said. “Coke,

Eveready batteries and Coors can focus on building awareness because they’re sold on every street corner. Small business owners don’t have the budget for that.”

Instead, store owners need to design their advertising around having the prospect take the next step in the buying process.

Start by spending 30 minutes a day focusing on building the marketing systems of your business, Ackerman said.

“When you own a business, your responsibility is to bring in the business,” he said. “Make it a non-negotiable time that cannot be interrupted, no matter who comes into the store wanting to see you.”

Ackerman’s 4 Essential Marketing Secrets were:

Understand the Lifetime Profit Value of a customer.

Determine your unique purchase appeal.

Sell the benefits.

Test, test, test for guaranteed success.

Only when you understand your average client’s Lifetime Profit Value can you make good decisions about how much you can afford to spend on buying new customers.

In order to figure out your average client’s Lifetime Profit Value:

Determine your average sale. Determine your average profit per transaction. Multiply by the average frequency of purchase over the buying lifetime of your average customer. (Go through and choose random customers until you have 104 people – four per letter of the alphabet. Add up the number of their transactions and divide by 104.) Multiply your average profit per transaction by the average amount of transactions that a client makes over their lifetime, and you’ve got your Lifetime Profit Value.

This number can help you determine how much to spend on media.

Once you have that, it’s about helping customers solve problems, Ackerman said.

“None of your customers fully appreciate all of the problems you can solve for them,” he said. “It’s your responsibility to tell them.”

To develop an advertising message, you must first develop a statement called your Unique Purchase Appeal. The message should read like this:

“We are the only jewelry store in (your market) to (fill in the blank with what you uniquely bring to the table).”

In order to do so, ask a selection of your best customers (12-36 people):

Why they originally chose to do business with you.

Why they continue to do business with you.

What they dislike about your competition.

When you find the commonalities, you can write your Unique Purchase Appeal. But be careful of people who talk about your “customer service” – it’s too general, Ackerman said. Ask them to be specific about particular things you’ve done for them.

You don’t want to sound like every other jeweler in your marketplace.

Once you have your Unique Purchase Appeal, you can craft advertising that sells the benefits outlined in it, Ackerman said. And test results by running different offers in different media to see what works best.

